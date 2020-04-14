Music Coalition Join Forces On Website Offering Guidance, Resources For Music Community

Leading artist rights organizations including the Artist Rights Alliance (ARA), American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), the Music Artists Coalition (MAC), National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), the Recording Academy, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the Songwriters of North America (SONA), and more have joined forces to develop a website with guidance and resource materials for those in need in the arts/entertainment community.

With the historic passage of the CARES Act stimulus bill last Friday, the music advocacy organizations recognized the need for the creation of a central resource to help the music community at large understand and quickly access this critical aid. Working in concert, we are proud to announce the creation of MusicCovidRelief.com. The website will help people make real-world sense of the bill and showcase solutions and opportunities for those in need, along with downloadable forms and other resources.

In a joint statement, the organizations said: “The music community is extremely grateful for the benefits available to them through the CARES Act. The aid will be most valuable if people can access it in time to meet their needs. This coalition pooled its resources to compile information to assist members of our community, understand who is eligible, and how they access relief. We will continue to update the site as more information becomes available.”