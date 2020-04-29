Skillshot Organizing COV-AID for May 5

Todd Harris and the team at Skillshot are presenting a massive, multi-platform, one-day online charity event on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1pm EDT / 10am PDT. The event features more than 10 hours of content showcasing gamers, athletes, artists and other personalities streamed across game-streaming platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Twitter and Facebook. All proceeds will be donated to Americares and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help the fight against COVID-19, and to support front-line medical professionals, first responders, and families most directly affected by COVID-19.

The event offers a mix of interactive, live-streamed competitions and performances, plus pre-recorded content from entertainers, athletes, and other personalities. Performers include Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon, Super Bowl champion Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, and others still to be announced.

“Everyone is at home. Everyone. Some people are feeling isolated and we figured this was a great moment for digital-native talent to step up and take the lead in bringing people together, albeit remotely, to enjoy each other’s company while also addressing the urgent challenges we all face,” said Todd when he announced the event.

Expect more announcements soon about the gaming component of COV-AID at https://www.cov-aid.org/