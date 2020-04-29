Spotlight on Georgia Film Industry Efforts to Help During COVID-19

While film production is temporarily paused during COVID-19, Georgia’s film workforce has been able to use their talents to find work and provide critical help during the pandemic. More than 51,000 Georgians work in film and TV production and while film projects are on short-term hiatus, many unemployed crew workers have been able to adapt their skills to assist the frontline efforts.

Construction department workers have pivoted from building sets to building hospital rooms that will be used to prepare for a possible shortage. The hospital rooms are being assembled out of shipping containers that will be used as mobile hospital rooms for GEMA to use for COVID-19 patients.

Typically, these talented set builders will create intricate sets in a short amount of time for top studios such as Disney+, Netflix and Sony. Now, in a crucial pivot, they can quickly turn a bare metal shipping container into a real working hospital room fit with all the amenities necessary to effectively treat patients, and at the same time, retain a much-needed job.

The first batch of 42 mobile hospital rooms are being sent to Albany, Georgia, to help with integral care against COVD-19 and construction will continue to meet demand for Atlanta and North Georgia. Click here to see the original story from WSB-TV.

This isn’t the only instance where the film industry has been a source of good during COVID-19.

Medical drama, “The Resident,” donated their masks, gloves, and other medical personal protective equipment (PPE) to Grady Memorial Hospital. The new Savannah-filmed NBC network program, “Council of Dads,” donated all of their medical equipment used as props to the local Union Mission, and AMC’s long running “The Walking Dead” donated medical equipment to local hospitals.

Two of the big names from AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero, have opened a pop-up grocery store and are offering some of the hardest-to-find items including sanitizer and toilet paper in Senoia, Georgia. It’s their way of helping the small Georgia town that means so much to the show.

Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills for all shoppers during senior hour at 44 Kroger supermarkets in metro Atlanta and gave $500 to 42 out-of-work servers at his favorite restaurant Houston’s.

A film industry transportation coordinator has begun using his downtime during the production hiatus feed staff at Piedmont North Hospital with his team, and film & theatre costumers are busy making masks for hospital personnel.

As we navigate these uncertain times together, we are sure to see more good coming from Georgia’s industries and those who make up our workforce. *If you work in the entertainment industry, please visit our website with COVID-19 resources that may provide assistance during this time.