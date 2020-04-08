Streamer Joins with Atlanta-Based Softgiving to Raise to $200,000

Acclaimed FIFA streamer Castro joined with fundraising platform Softgiving to raise more than $200k in a 28-hour, online charity streaming event for three charities. The event, entitled #FkCovid19, took place last week and included a $100k donation from Dallas-based Castro himself — well-known for his various charity-streaming successes — as well as a $5k donation from Atlanta-based Softgiving. The funds will support Direct Relief, GlobalGiving and No Kid Hungry in the fight against Coronavirus/Covid-19 now, and in recovery after.

Castro says he wanted to use his platform and community to do something that would positively impact people who have been affected by this pandemic. The amount of meals, equipment and medical help these donations can support was Castro’s motivation: “I wanted to show that, no matter how tough times can get, if we all come together, we can overcome the negativity and fear this situation is causing.”

“I can’t emphasize how awesome it was for Softgiving to create this campaign for me on such short notice. Setting up and linking the page to my stream was simple, and the website navigation made it easy to donate,” Castro continued. “Everyone was really positive and supportive during the 28-hour stream. This was not only about raising money, but also raising awareness around the seriousness of this virus and how each of us can do our part to help curb this — from social distancing and washing hands, to just being there to help and support one another.”

“Castro is an accomplished and beloved streamer in his community, but he also has a heart of gold,” said Softgiving Founder and CEO Matt Pfalzgraf. “Covid-19 happened so fast all over the world – everyone is feeling this difficult time, and we all want to do our part to help in any way possible. All of us at Softgiving are so happy to be able to offer our services for free to anyone who wants to hop online and lead a fundraising effort of their own. We hope lots of people will be inspired to follow Castro’s lead in these efforts.”

“Direct Relief is exceedingly grateful for the generous support of Castro and his community — this support will be put to immediate use, helping safeguard nurses and doctors on the frontline by equipping them with the protective gear they need,” said Direct Relief Vice President of Communications Tony Morain. “This is an example of humanity at its best, and that’s precisely what is needed in this moment as we all face this historic challenge.”

“We were excited to receive such an unexpected and generous donation from Castro and his community. Those funds will help us provide vulnerable kids with nutritious food during this time of crisis, and as we support them during the recovery phase,” said Director of Revenue Innovation for the No Kid Hungry Campaign Carla Warner. “It’s been amazing to see the diverse ways the livestream community is supporting our work.”

To continue donating to Castro’s #FkCovid19 efforts, visit fkcovid19.org and make a contribution, or create a Softgiving campaign to lead your own fundraising event.