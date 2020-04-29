The 6th SSU Indie Film Festival returns May 6-7 for the Digital Festival

Due to Covid-19 The Savannah State University Indie Film Fest will hold its 6th annual film festival digitally on May 6 and 7 via SSU Indie Film Festival Facebook page and from its Youtube Channel. A live festival will be scheduled at a later date for the fall.

Viewers can follow the SSU Indie Film Festival Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2UDH9yd and the YouTube page at https://bit.ly/3bRXfu9. The livestream will start on both pages on May 6 and 7th at 7 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place following the screenings on Thursday. Each category will honor its winner in drama, documentary, comedy, horror, sci-fi, and music video.

During the festival viewers will see a trailer for the documentary film ‘SEED’, produced Emmy-award winning filmmaker Malena Cunningham Anderson. The film is about one man’s journey to grow food and community through urban farming.

“We are very excited to bring this documentary here to Savannah. With there being a focus right here at home on urban gardening and how they can bring communities together, this subject is very timely,” said Kareem McMichael, co-director of the SSU Indie Film Festival.

The full documentary will be screened at the live festival in the fall, followed by a panel discussion with Anderson, Director of Photography and Editor Mario Eugene Page, and Composer and Music Director Robbie Cunningham.

There will be a film workshop titled “Getting to the End: Tips and Tricks to Making a Fantastic Film Project Without Pulling Out Your Hair,” on Thursday, April 23 at 1 p.m. EST. Find out more information about that workshop here https://bit.ly/2VEVjOP​.

SSU Indie Film Fest’s goal, according to co-founder SSU instructor Tracey Haynes, “is to create a platform for artists to showcase their talents.” As noted on the website, many filmmakers have received notoriety that started at independent film festivals like Spike Lee, Lars Von Trier, Ryan Coogler, and Jane Campion to name a few.