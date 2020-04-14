Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid for People’s Groceries Amid Pandemic Hitting Black Communities “Harder”

Tyler Perry made a Friday appearance on CBS This Morning, during which he spoke with Gayle King about the impact of the novel coronavirus on black communities in the U.S. He also discussed why he paid for thousands of people’s supplies at more than 70 grocery stores in Louisiana and Georgia this week.

“What I’m hoping is that by paying for the groceries for these people who are just like my mother, my aunt, come from where I come from, so I’m hoping that other people will join in,” Perry told King via video chat. “You may not be able to pay for 73 grocery stores, but maybe you can buy groceries for one person. Maybe you can buy groceries for a neighbor.”

Perry went on to say that he believes African Americans have been hit harder by COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. According to a Wednesday report from the CDC, 33 percent of hospitalized coronavirus patients were black, “suggesting that black populations might be disproportionately affected by COVID-19” nationwide.

“We are going to be hit much harder as African Americans and as poor people than any other minority in the country, I’m sure,” Perry said. “So my hope is that some people will see it and say, ‘Hey, I can do something to help somebody else.'” See more at THR.