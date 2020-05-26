Amid Pandemic, Georgia’s Film Industry Makes Plans To Resume Production

The president of Pinewood Atlanta Studios – one of the largest studio complex outside of Hollywood – told WABE’s “Morning Edition” it’s time to get back to work and resume production. The studio is based in Fayetteville and sits on 700 acres.

But president and CEO Frank Patterson said he first has to ensure the entire work environment is safe for everyone. He guessed that Pinewood would be back in production by this fall.

“We have put together a task force and are working with the studios, guilds, unions and associations to try to share what we can do on our part,” Patterson said.

Patterson noted that before the pandemic, there was a historic demand for content to feed an endless pipeline of subscribers on streaming platforms.

“Netflix posted significant gains and subscribers this last quarter, Disney+ is growing through the roof, and these subscription services are what’s entertaining us right now, while we’re all locked in,” Patterson said.

“Subscribers want to see new shows, and those new shows have been stopped for a couple of months. It’s hard to put a dollar figure on what that means.” See more at WABE.