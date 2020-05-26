Atlanta Movie Tours: We’re Bringing #GeorgiaFilm to You! #GAFilmandChill

Small businesses have always pivoted and always will. For us, at this time, it wasn’t just pivoting, it was twirling, whirling, back-flipping, but we’re ready for you! We appreciate that touring the way we have will take a little longer to get back to, but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep you entertained and excited for all the #GeorgiaFilm that has been and will certainly return!

Georgia Film & Chill tours are our first venture into this new space and working through the best way to bring our entertaining Insiders and the fun of our tours to you…wherever you are took a little time. The first tour, of many yet to come, is the Best of Georgia Film and opened to the public last week.

#GAFilmandChill will include an Atlanta Movie Tours Insider live on Zoom with fun stories and trivia, interactive chat, and Q&A. Showing twice a week on Wednesday’s at 5:30 p.m. EST, happy hour-style and Sunday’s at 1:30 p.m. EST, for fun family and friend time. New tours and availabilities coming soon.