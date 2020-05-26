COVID 19 Virtual Meetings, The road to recovery

This week we continue our COVID-19 update virtual meetings, starting with a roundtable discussion focused on Georgia’s travel and tourism industry on Wednesday, May 27. On Thursday, May 28, join us to hear from Dr. Toomey, Commissioner of Georgia Department of Public Health, who will share updates and future plans from the public health sector.

Wednesday, May 27, 1:00 PM: Travel & Tourism Industry Roundtable featuring Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves; Dale Kaetzel, Six Flags; & Holly Quinlan, Cobb Travel & Tourism

Thursday, May 28, 10:00 AM: Georgia Department of Public Health featuring Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey

These virtual conferences are designed to provide relevant and timely updates, information, and insight on statewide management of this global pandemic along with resources to assist Georgians in the road to recovery. For more information and a host of resources, please visit our website at www.gsecoalition.com/covid19.