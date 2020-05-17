Georgia Chamber to host a film and television industry focused roundtable

Like many industries, Georgia’s $9.5 billion film and television industry and the 90,000+ Georgians it employs have felt the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses and livelihoods. With on-set production involving hundreds of cast, crew, and extras, often in a small space, the industry that spends more than $4 billion with Georgia businesses is focused on finding a way to resume operations, and help Georgia’s economy recover. Panelists will share insight into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, and give their take on when, and how, the industry will begin re-open. The roundtable will conclude with a Q&A session, featuring questions submitted in advance by attendees.

Please feel free to invite your employees and clients, and make sure to send in questions for the Q&A portion of the discussion. Click here to submit questions for the panelists.