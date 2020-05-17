MomoCon 2020 Goes Virtual for Memorial Day Weekend, with Panels, Cosplay, Interactive Streams

MomoCon 2020 is going virtual! MomoConline will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, from May 21st through May 24th. The free four-day event will feature livestreaming panels and events on Twitch, an online Cosplay Showcase, and a special Discord Community so fans can interact with each other.

“MomoCon is about building community, and while we will miss interacting with fans IRL, we’re excited to announce this official MomoCon online community where fans can interact over Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the year,” said MomoCon founder Jessica Merriman. “Our Discord server will allow fans to interact around the more than 100 hours of planned content such as panels, tournaments, showcases, and even giveaways ”

MomoConline’s multiple Twitch channels will have new content each day. A full schedule of events and participating games will be released before it kicks off on May 21.

“Like many small businesses, MomoCon has been greatly impacted. We are fortunate that we have the ability to bring some of our content online, though not all of the small businesses that MomoCon supports are that lucky,” says MomoCon director Chris Stuckey. “We have been highlighting our artists and vendors on our social media and will continue to do so at MomoConline.”

Stuckey added: “We know our fans will want to support their favorite artist or vendor, so we want to give them the opportunity. For those fans looking to support MomoCon, we are selling our own exclusive merchandise available at MomoCon Online Shop.”

MomoCon Island – MomoCon now has its own virtual island on Animal Crossing New Horizons. Visitors will enjoy special events and find official merchandise for sale.

– MomoCon now has its own virtual island on Animal Crossing New Horizons. Visitors will enjoy special events and find official merchandise for sale. Cosplay Showcase – The hard work spent on creating amazing costumes won’t go to waste. Look for a special showcase at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 to highlight cosplay talent. Short video submissions will be accepted until May 11. More details can be found at https://www.momocon.com/online/.

MomoCon is one of the fastest growing all ages conventions in the country with fans of Japanese anime, American animation, and games coming together for four days of entertainment. It celebrates costuming (cosplay) games and comics and gives visitors the chance to meet celebrity voice talent, designers, and engage with the writers behind their favorite shows.

This year, the event was scheduled for the Georgia World Congress Center and would have doubled in size with room for more gaming, panels, and events. Moving online allows MomoCon to continue to reach its audience and allow fans to interact virtually.

Founded in 2004 by Merriman, and now run by Merriman and Chris Stuckey, MomoCon has grown from a 700 person on-campus event to the largest event of its kind in the southeastern U.S. MomoCon will be back in 2021 on Memorial Day weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center. More information is available at www.momocon.com,