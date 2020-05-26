Motion Picture Association Statement on U.S. Copyright Office’s Report on Section 512 of the DMCA

The following is a statement from Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin on the U.S. Copyright Office’s report on section 512 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA):

“The Motion Picture Association strongly commends the United States Copyright Office for its very thorough report on section 512 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

“When Congress enacted the DMCA in 1998, it envisioned that section 512 would foster a collaborative environment that would ensure effective protections against online copyright theft. The Motion Picture Association agrees with the report’s conclusion that the DMCA ‘is not achieving the balance Congress originally intended’ and ‘fails to provide adequate protection of creators’ rights.’ Courts have interpreted Section 512 to expand the safe harbor in many ways Congress did not intend, and we look forward to exploring the Office’s suggestions.

“We thank the Copyright Office for its attention to this important issue and welcome further discussion of the report’s conclusions with Congress, the Copyright Office, and other stakeholders.”