Update from The Savannah Regional Film Commission

The Savannah Regional Film Commission is open for business, and our team is here to help you in any way possible. Since mid-March active film and television productions working in the Savannah region were suspended in response to the health and safety orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. As we slowly work to reopen the region to production, our highest priority is the safety of our crew members, talent, vendors, location owners, and others involved in film and television production.

The Georgia Film Office has released guidelines of best practices to reduce contagion of Covid-19. These guidelines were created as a tool to assist film and television companies in developing strategies to support the health and safety of their cast and crew working in Georgia. Additionally, the Georgia Department of Economic Development has posted a special website with COVID-19-related resources for those working in film/tv production or other creative industries.

The Savannah Regional Film Commission will continue to update our social media and web pages with additional information as it becomes available. Please contact the SRFC office if you have questions or concerns. (From their Spring Newsletter)