DeKalb Entertainment Commission hosts June 2020 Entertainment Expo virtually

The DeKalb Entertainment Commission (DEC) hosted its June 2020 Entertainment Expo virtually on June 09, 2020 via Zoom and Facebook Live. Since its launch in 2017, DEC has committed to advancing and strengthening the creative industry. 2020 has been challenging because of COVID-19; however, they will not waiver in their commitment to providing chances for the creative community to connect, collaborate, and create projects in film, music, and digital entertainment.

DEC has converted its wildly popular annual Entertainment Expo into numerous creative and fun virtual events for the creative to enjoy live.