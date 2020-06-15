Evans High School creates model for CSRA Esports

Kids have had a lot more time on their hands lately, which probably means a number of them have turned to video games to help pass some of it. Their popularity is growing even more, and now, you may start seeing more video games in schools.

Evans High School is the only school in the area with an ESports program, and yes, it is a GHSA varsity sport where the players earn a letter.

“It’s a GHSA sport. It’s just like football, it’s just like basketball, it’s part of the GHSA family,” said Evans athletic director Kevin Kenny.

It may seem odd that someone can earn a varsity letter for clicking a mouse and using a keyboard. The GHSA has been more open to allowing other sports to earn varsity status as Evans experimented with ESports this past school year.

“Georgia High School [Association] is expanding. You have to give them credit. They’re trying to expand everything. They’ve got bass fishing, girls flag football, ESports,” Kenny continued.

Kenny worked closey with Adam Cowart, a Spanish teacher and avid gamer himself, to begin getting the team set. It didn’t take much publicity, just some fliers in the halls, for Cowart to pickup enough help to get a team going. See more here.