Georgia Again Recognized for Excellence in Attracting Jobs and Investment

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Georgia has received its 12th Shovel Award – its 11th consecutive such award – recognizing the state’s excellence in attracting investment and creating jobs. Georgia’s Silver Shovel Award is presented by Area Development, the leading executive magazine covering corporate site selection and relocation.

“It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of all of the hardworking Georgians who consistently create opportunities in their communities,” said Governor Kemp. “For eleven years in a row, Georgia has earned this recognition thanks to our pro-business environment, unmatched workforce, world-renowned logistics, and longstanding commitment to attracting jobs to every corner of the state. I want to thank our state’s economic development team and our local partners for their tireless work to promote prosperity throughout the Peach State.”

Area Development’s annual Shovel Awards give recognition to state and local economic development agencies that leverage innovative policies, workforce development, and logistics hubs to drive investment and job creation. All states were invited to submit information to Area Development on major groundbreakings, investments, and business expansions occurring in 2019.

“This award recognizing jobs and investment in Georgia represents more than a decade of Georgia’s unwavering support for economic development,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “It represents strong relationships and leadership at every level of our state. I thank Governor Kemp, our legislature, our state economic development team, and all of our partners across the state for helping us establish such a solid framework of diverse industries that will keep Georgia on the path of growth.”

A report on the 2020 Shovel Award Winners is published in the Q2/2020 issue of Area Development online here.

