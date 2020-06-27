Georgia Produced Reality Show “Gamemaster” Partners With Makerforce

The upcoming esports reality show, GAMEMASTER has announced a partnership with MakerForce, a grassroots emergency response organization, to expand its efforts in the fight against coronavirus. The partnership will allow both organizations to expand their reach and provide PPE supplies to an even larger network of medical providers in need.

The new esports show — which features Wil Wheaton as the host alongside 12 amateur esports contestants from across the U.S. — was set to begin production this spring.

GAMEMASTER is being produced by Georgia-based Peach Maria Productions (pronounced muh-RY-uh), and will be sponsored by AMD. “With production still delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we at GAMEMASTER have been using downtime to assist first responders and hospitals in need by 3D printing face masks, and by connecting makers in other markets with medical providers in need,” said GAMEMASTER Co-Creator and Executive Producer John Colp. “Through the new partnership with MakerForce, we can, together, offer even more supplies and logistical reach for their Covid-19 initiatives — masks, face shields, and more.”

“We are thrilled and grateful to partner with GAMEMASTER,” said MakerForce Co-Founder Shashi Jain. “MakerForce is a collective of volunteer makers working together to keep our healthcare workers supplied with personal protective equipment. There is so much crossover between the gamer and maker communities, and we’re excited to accelerate our mission in partnership with GAMEMASTER “

See more.