Georgia Southern: CRI to offer virtual esports tournaments for gamers during Summer Term B

Campus Recreation and Intramurals (CRI) is hosting a virtual intramural esports tournament during Summer Term B for Georgia Southern students and faculty.

CRI will offer Fifa, League of Legends, NBA 2K20 and Rocket League tournaments.

Students do not need to be enrolled in summer courses in order to play as long as they are registered for the upcoming fall semester.

Participants can play on XBox, PS4 or PC.

“Our goal at Intramural Sports is to provide a recreational and/or competitive athletic opportunity for every student at Georgia Southern,” CRI states on their website.

Registration closes Friday, June 26, and the tournaments will begin on Monday, June 29.

Students, faculty and staff can sign up at imleagues.com/georgiasouthern and email [email protected] with any questions.