L.A. County Allows TV, Film Production to Resume

County health officials have approved film and television production to recommence on Friday, June 12, in line with state guidelines, amid COVID-19.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Department of Public Health made the announcement on Wednesday, with L.A. Department of Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer adding that the County Department of Public Health would also release safety guidelines on Thursday for film productions. Gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds, hotels and museums will also receive guidelines and be allowed to open.

“A modified health officer order and directives for reopening additional businesses will be issued tomorrow with the effective date of June 12,” Ferrer said on Wednesday’s daily County press call regarding COVID-19. Businesses and productions can reopen only once they have “implemented protocols for infection control and distancing” as the County moves into “Phase Three” of reopening, she added. See more at THR.