LMGI Presents Town Hall on Complexity of Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the Film Industry

On Tuesday, June 30 from 10am PST – 12pm PST, the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) will present a virtual town hall centered around racial equity, diversity and inclusion in the television, film and commercial production workplace, with a focus on location management. All entertainment industry professionals are invited to join the conversation at no cost. RSVP is required.

The town hall aims to educate, empower, and enlighten members of the entertainment community. The LMGI will be joined by keynote speaker and renowned Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Cheryl Grills, Ph.D. an expert in globally facilitating healing circles surrounding people of African ancestry. Dr. Grills will engage the panelists in dialogue about implicit bias and systemic racism. Prior to the town hall, attendees can anonymously submit workplace experiences, which will be used to spotlight specific issues facing persons of color in the industry.

“We must break down the barriers established long ago in order to disrupt the status quo. To do that, we need to have brutally honest, open, and sometimes uncomfortable conversations,” states LMGI town hall committee chair, Miguel Tapia/LMGI. “Many are unaware of the impact of their actions and arguably more importantly, their inaction when it comes to instances of discrimination. This is an opportunity to create an environment where we can all listen, learn and begin to lead in a new, ground-breaking way.”

Moderated by Location Manager and LMGI Board Member Alison Taylor, the town hall panel will consist of international location professionals of color from the US and the UK with more than three-quarters of a century of experience between them.

All industry professionals are welcome. To learn more or to RSVP to this event, visit www.locationmanagers.org.

Panelists:

Dr. Cheryl Grills, Ph.D. – Keynote Speaker (Clinical Psychologist, Professor Loyola Marymount University) – Los Angeles

Kokayi Ampah/LMGI, Producer, Director, Location Manager (The Color Purple, The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby, Who Are They) – Los Angeles

Jon Johnson, Sr., Parking Coordinator (Sex and the City, The Avengers, Independence Day, Men In Black) – New York

Jason McCauley/LMGI, Key Assistant Location Manager (Westworld, Cloverfield, I’m Dying Up Here) – Los Angeles

Leon Henriques, Unit Manager, Location Manager (Man Like Mobeen, The Other One , Das Boot /Hulu, Deep Water) – United Kingdom

Deb Evans, Producer, President and Founder or DAE Light Media (Afterlife of The Party, Games People Play, Season 2, Twenties- Season 1)

Joyce Liu Countryman – Producer, DEI Practitioner, (Unusual Target, You’ve Got Junk Mail, Eat With Me)

Moderator: Alison Taylor/LMGI, Location Manager (The Glorias, Insecure, A Wrinkle in Time, Straight Outta Compton) – Los Angeles

For additional biographical information and hi-res photos of the speakers, please go to: bit.ly/2CBZkOr.