Motion Picture Association: Industry-Wide Proposal to Restart Productions

The following is a statement from Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin on the Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force’s “Proposed Health and Safety Guidelines for Motion Picture, Television, and Streaming Productions During the COVID-19 Pandemic.” This proposal has been shared with state and local government officials throughout the United States and in key international markets.

“We applaud our studios and other members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, along with our union and guild partners for reaching consensus on health and safety guidelines for motion picture, television and streaming productions in response to COVID-19. Thanks to their tireless work during this unprecedented pandemic, our industry now has a roadmap that will make it safe for hundreds of thousands of production workers throughout the United States to begin returning to work. We are confident this union-management collaboration will be embraced by state and local governments.”