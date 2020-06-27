Savannah-shot NBC series ‘Council of Dads’ canceled after one season

NBC has canceled Savannah-filmed “Council of Dads,” with two episodes left in the first season, according to writer and executive producer Joan Rater.

“I’m sorry to say that NBC has decided not to move forward with a season 2. We had gotten some hopeful signs but ultimately, I guess, they felt it didn’t make financial sense for them,” Rater posted on a “Council of Dads” fan page Thursday.

“We’re heartbroken. For ourselves, but mostly for our stunning cast and crew and all the people who have felt connected to the Perry family. We wanted to tell a story about love, and Tony and I appreciate more than you can know the love we’ve felt from you.”

The show premiered on March 24 and is based on the book by Savannah native Bruce Feiler. The 10-episode season has featured many well-known Savannah sites such as The Original Crab Shack, E. Shaver, Bookseller, and Isle of Hope. See more at SMN.