Stacey Abrams Partners With Stars to Boost Census Participation: “We Can’t Be Left Out of the Story”

The Hollywood Reporter catches up with the onetime Georgia minority leader to talk about her census activism, why being counted matters so much and how her partnership with bold-faced names is helping to increase awareness. Stacey Abrams is on a mission on behalf of the U.S. Census.

Abrams and the trio behind Harness have linked up just as Harness, in partnership with NowThis, has debuted a pair of PSAs (one in English, one in Spanish) to help promote the #BeCounted campaign to encourage more residents to fill out census documents by the Oct. 31 deadline. Per today’s announcement, it is “aimed to reach hard-to-count, minority communities that are notoriously undercounted.” Those featured in the PSAs include Abrams, Ferrera, Valderrama, Adam Rodriguez, Alfre Woodard, Amy Schumer, Connie Britton, Cornelius Smith Jr., Daniel Dae Kim, Darren Criss, Emily Wickersham, Eva Longoria, Fawn Sharp, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Joaquin Phoenix, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Ripa, Kenny Leon, Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep, Queen Latifah, Rooney Mara, Rosario Dawson and Sandra Oh, among many activists and organization leaders.

