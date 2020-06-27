Stacey Abrams Partners With Stars to Boost Census Participation: “We Can’t Be Left Out of the Story”

The politician, lawyer, voting rights activist, author and former minority leader in Georgia’s House of Representatives has partnered with America Ferrera, Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Piers Williams’ nonprofit Harness to help reach as many people as possible and get them to fill out this year’s census count by the Oct. 31 deadline. The partnership hits very close to home for Abrams as she founded her own organization, Fair Count, and has long made fair and accurate representation and equity part of her political and social platforms. She even devotes an entire chapter in her book, Our Time Is Now, to the census and all of its implications for a more just future.
Abrams and the trio behind Harness have linked up just as Harness, in partnership with NowThis, has debuted a pair of PSAs (one in English, one in Spanish) to help promote the #BeCounted campaign to encourage more residents to fill out census documents by the Oct. 31 deadline. Per today’s announcement, it is “aimed to reach hard-to-count, minority communities that are notoriously undercounted.” Those featured in the PSAs include Abrams, Ferrera, Valderrama, Adam Rodriguez, Alfre Woodard, Amy Schumer, Connie Britton, Cornelius Smith Jr., Daniel Dae Kim, Darren Criss, Emily Wickersham, Eva Longoria, Fawn Sharp, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Joaquin Phoenix, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Ripa, Kenny Leon, Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep, Queen Latifah, Rooney Mara, Rosario Dawson and Sandra Oh, among many activists and organization leaders.