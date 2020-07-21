740+ Businesses Make Georgia Safety Promise

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that 744 Georgia businesses, local authorities, officials, and individuals from across the state have committed to the Georgia Safety Promise. Launched a little over a week ago, the Georgia Safety Promise is a public-private partnership and safety campaign to remind Georgia businesses and the public of the importance of following COVID-19 safety guidelines by agreeing to simple – yet critical – measures that help protect Georgians from COVID-19, minimize spread of the virus, and keep Georgia open for business.

“As we work to slow the spread and continue fighting COVID-19, the cooperation of countless businesses, community groups, and individuals is crucial to our success as a state,” said Governor Kemp. “With great businesses across Georgia leading the way, the Georgia Safety Promise unites leaders throughout the state under one common purpose: to do what is necessary to keep our citizens healthy and our state safely open for business. I am grateful for the partnership of so many who have made the promise to keep Georgians safe by promoting best practices and following the guidance of public health officials. With their help, I know we will emerge from this challenge stronger than ever.”

Businesses that commit to the Georgia Safety Promise voluntarily agree to follow the latest guidelines and best practices from the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Participating Georgia businesses will receive a full digital toolkit of resources to share their commitment, including social media posts, signage for their business, and more. Bringing together the public and private sectors, the campaign encourages all Georgians to do their part to follow Department of Public Health guidelines to help keep themselves, their families, and others safe by wearing masks, maintaining a safe social distance, and regularly washing and sanitizing their hands.

In addition to signage in participating businesses, the Georgia Safety Promise campaign is being promoted on digital billboards around the state through the Outdoor Advertising Association of Georgia.

“Georgia has built numerous success stories on public-private partnerships, and the Georgia Safety Promise is a new partnership and an important step toward keeping Georgians safe and our state’s businesses open,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Consumer confidence and responsible activity are critical to success, and we appreciate the Georgia Department of Public Health, our partners, and all businesses taking steps to keep employees and patrons healthy.”

To learn more and make the Georgia Safety Promise, visit www.GeorgiaSafetyPromise.com.