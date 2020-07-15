Female-founded Amebous Labs to Open Virtual Reality Gaming Production Studio in Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced that gaming software company Amebous Labs, founded by Georgia Tech graduate Annie Eaton, will open a virtual reality studio in Atlanta. This $1.5 million investment will deliver 12 jobs to the esports capital of the nation.

“It is a pleasure to see Georgians like Annie Eaton reinvesting in their communities and creating opportunities for our citizens by growing new business ventures like Amebous Labs,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia continues to place a strategic emphasis on supporting groundbreaking industries like esports. Investments in workforce and talent development across our university systems continue to pay off as we attract new job growth and investment from innovative companies.”

Amebous Labs specializes in developing immersive and interactive experiences, and is dedicated to creating virtual reality games for a consumer audience. The company has been working with some of the largest virtual reality and media companies and is planning to release their first game title in early 2021. The brand-new 4,457-square-foot studio will be located at 500 Bishop Street in Midtown.

“After months of preparation, I’m delighted to announce the opening of Amebous Labs,” said Executive Producer of Amebous Labs Annie Eaton. “The production team comes from gaming, media, entertainment, education and marketing, and is already knee-deep working on our first game title for consumer launch. We can’t wait to show the world the power of virtual reality gaming and open up the gaming space to new communities and audiences.”

Fueled by a team of creators and innovators, Amebous Labs was formed from an idea that gaming should be for everyone. The team is made up individuals who see the world through multiple lenses and contribute their own life experiences to the creative software development process. Individuals interested in career opportunities with the Amebous Labs team are encouraged to visit www.amebouslabs.com.

“Amebous Labs represents a growing trend of investment in Georgia’s gaming and creative economy,” said Chair of the Atlanta Esports Alliance Todd Harris. “The game industry needs more games and companies led by women, and we’re thrilled that Annie Eaton and her team have chosen to join metro Atlanta’s growing game development community, expanding upon their already successful virtual reality consulting and services business.”

“As metro Atlanta continues to build a reputation as a gaming epicenter, I’m pleased to welcome Annie Eaton and Amebous Labs to the region,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “The company’s investment in Atlanta to grow their business is a business-savvy move that will help them plug into our flourishing gaming community and dynamic creative economy.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Asante Bradford represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Atlanta Esports Alliance and Georgia Power.