IATSE comments on the introduction of the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act

When Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in late-March – providing temporary economic relief for entertainment workers – it was already clear that subsequent COVID-19 legislation would be required in short order to address substantial issues that working people continue to face as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

House Democrats answered the urgency of the moment by passing the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act on May 15th.

Yet, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans stood firm for months on the reckless position that another relief package wasn’t necessary. In that time the health crisis has worsened, and the economic strain thrust upon entertainment workers has deepened.

After finally relenting on the need for more federal relief – rather than taking up the HEROES Act – Leader McConnell waited until July 27th to unveil Senate Republicans’ plan, just 4 days before the expanded unemployment insurance benefits from the CARES Act are set to expire. This brazen political stunt is risking the livelihood of thousands of displaced entertainment workers who are relying on the $600 weekly federal supplement to state unemployment benefits to sustain them until a safe return to work is possible.

Matthew D. Loeb, International President of the IATSE, released the following statement in response to the introduction of the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act: