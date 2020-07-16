Inaugural “Dreamhack Open Featuring Fortnite” to have nearly 250,000 global participants for tournament

DreamHack, the premier gaming lifestyle festival, will launch the first of its new Fortnite tournament series beginning this weekend, July 17-19. The series — entitled DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite — consists of monthly, online tournaments for Europe, North America East, and North America West. With nearly 250,000 registered players from all over the world, the event will have the highest number of participants of any DreamHack tournament to date. A total of $1.75 million USD will be awarded, with a prize pool of $250,000 up for grabs every month beginning this weekend, through January 2021.

Notable participants so far include: Sentinels’ Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (2019 World Cup solo winner); Gen.G’s Mimmi “Moqii” Björkholm (top player in Sweden); NRG’s Shane “EpikWhale” Cotton; Vanish’s Jack “Jahq” Downs; 100 Thieves’ Martin Foss “MrSavage” Anderson (won 2020 DreamHack Anaheim tournament); MCES’ Alexandrew “Andilex” Christophe; and FaZe’s Timothy “Bizzle” Miller (finished 2nd at 2020 DreamHack Anaheim tournament), among many more Fortnite superstars (see additional names here).

“The response to this tournament has been tremendous, and we expect to have more than 250,000 participants this weekend for the first DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite,” said DreamHack Chief Product Officer Michael Van Driel. “We are very excited to produce and broadcast this tournament with the highest number of participants, ever, for DreamHack to date! All of us at DreamHack wish the players luck, and we look forward to seeing what new Fortnite stars emerge from these events.”

All monthly tournaments will be produced and broadcast live on Twitch by DreamHack. The competitions are open to anyone 13 years of age or older. Registration for the July kickoff is available here.

JULY TOURNAMENT DATES

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Two open qualifiers with 250 players advancing from each heat to the semifinals. Each player can play a maximum of 10 games during the three-hour heat.

Semifinals with 100 players advancing to the Grand Final. Each player can play a maximum of 10 games during the three-hour heat.

Grand Final with 8 consecutive games at scheduled times. New game starts every 40 minutes.



The tournaments will continue through January 2021. Additional information for DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite is available on the DreamHack website here. Details will include the tournament structure, including how to participate, scheduled tournament dates and more.