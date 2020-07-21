Macon Film Festival forging ahead with hybrid online, in-person and drive-in showings planned

The 2020 Macon Film Festival is on for August and will feature a new documentary about Macon-based piano-player, rock-and-roller, tree-farmer and family-man Chuck Leavell.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be a true hybrid event including online, in-person and drive-in showings Aug. 13-30.

“Like everyone, we were thrown into limbo in mid-March due to the coronavirus and not being sure what was going to happen,” said Steven Fulbright, festival board chairman and Visit Macon’s director of tourism. “But through some creative thinking and hard work on the board and other’s part we’ve adapted and put together what’s going to be another great film festival that brings people together in a variety of ways to share a tremendous selection of films. Especially since this is our festival’s 15th anniversary year.” See more at Macon.com.