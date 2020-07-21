Socially Distant Shows at Red Clay

From Will Kiser of Eddie Owen Presents

Our shows will have limited seating (roughly 75 available out of 260) and will be streamed online on YouTube (with a Tip Jar for the performers). The shows will be GENERAL ADMISSION. We will seat people in PODS (in groups of 2,4,6,8,10 and 12).

We will separate those PODS out so that there is 6-feet of distance between the groups. Every other row will be roped off. There will be 1 entrance and 1 exit, doors will be propped open.

We won’t be handing things out like ticket stubs or receipts. The band and the crowd and the staff will act as PODS themselves and we’ll keep them from mixing with each other. We’ll have the line at the bar and bathroom taped off so that people can stand 6 feet apart.

We’ll be asking everyone who attends to wear a mask. We’ll have plenty of cleaners and hand sanitizers, etc. We’re also going to have USHERS keep an eye on social distancing – they will also orchestrate people exiting by row so that there’s not a mad dash at the end.