Sonia Bajaj Directs Five Short Films in Duluth, Vinings, and Marietta, Georgia

With everything from serial dating to zombie surprises, Los Angeles based director, Sonia Bajaj, has something for everybody in her five fantastic short films. Having shot around the world, Bajaj took her stories to Atlanta, Georgia and in association with Craig Miller Productions, brought her stories to life.

Created for festival releases in the coming months, her 20-person crew, 10 person cast, and many extras worked relentlessly to tell these incredible stories both produced and directed by Sonia Bajaj.

Right before Atlanta shut down due to the Coronavirus, Bajaj shot her five short films in three production days. From Duluth, to Marietta and Vinings, Georgia, Bajaj utilized several locations and opportunities to make the production run smoothly.

Bajaj worked through many logistics —to help with traffic on the bridge on West Paces Ferry Road, her production team organized to have a Fulton County Policeman on one side of the bridge and a Cobb County Policeman on the other.