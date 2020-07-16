Sonia Bajaj Directs Five Short Films in Duluth, Vinings, and Marietta, Georgia

With everything from serial dating to zombie surprises, Los Angeles based director, Sonia Bajaj, has something for everybody in her five fantastic short films. Having shot around the world, Bajaj took her stories to Atlanta, Georgia and in association with Craig Miller Productions, brought her stories to life.
Created for festival releases in the coming months, her 20-person crew, 10 person cast, and many extras worked relentlessly to tell these incredible stories both produced and directed by Sonia Bajaj.
Right before Atlanta shut down due to the Coronavirus, Bajaj shot her five short films in three production days. From Duluth, to Marietta and Vinings, Georgia, Bajaj utilized several locations and opportunities to make the production run smoothly.
Bajaj worked through many logistics —to help with traffic on the bridge on West Paces Ferry Road, her production team organized to have a Fulton County Policeman on one side of the bridge and a Cobb County Policeman on the other.
Bajaj speaks on her directing experience and working with Craig Miller Productions:
“A lot of times I had to switch between one short film to another, directing different stories and talent the same day, which made these short films unique and incredibly challenging compared to my previous films.
Besides, all the shorts were very different from each other, so it was a lot more fun to jump between varied genres – ‘A Ride To Heaven’ being a serious drama, to ‘The Perfect Date’ which is a romantic comedy, to a monster movie ‘Alone’ to ‘Remember This’ which is a PSA.
This was possible only because of my extremely talented and hardworking cast and crew. There was a lot of passion and great energy on our set and it was my first time filming in Atlanta, Georgia. I’m looking forward to our upcoming project in the state of Georgia, which is a full-length feature film titled ‘Black Rose’.”