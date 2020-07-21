Statement from MPA on the Passing of Congressman John Lewis

The following is a statement from Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), on the passing of Congressman John Lewis:

“‘Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society.’

“Those were the words of Congressman John Lewis in his 2017 memoir — and they were the words he embodied throughout the entirety of his incredible life. From his efforts as a young protestor and leader in the Civil Rights Movement, to serving on Capitol Hill for 17 terms and becoming the ‘conscience of Congress,’ John Lewis was a living bridge spanning the pivotal social justice movements of our time. Over the course of his life, he stayed true to his guiding principles and never backed down from speaking up – inspiring generations of activists and leaders to follow.

“In the film, television, and streaming industry especially, we understand the importance of how words and stories can challenge our view of society, and how they can make an everlasting impact on our history. Few Americans have changed the course of history like Congressman John Lewis did through his words and actions.

“John Lewis was unquestionably an American hero, a true patriot, and an incomparable example of how to use our voice to make a difference. We are all indebted to him for the ‘good trouble’ he made during his 80 years of life, and his never-ending fight to push our nation – and our world – forward. While we are deeply saddened to have lost such an icon, I am grateful for the opportunity we have to honor his legacy by continuing to raise our voices.”