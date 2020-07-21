Tenderfoot TV Inks Multi-Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia

Tenderfoot TV, the studio behind the Up and Vanished podcast, has agreed to a multi-project deal with iHeartMedia.

Under the terms of the deal, Tenderfoot TV will create a slate of nine new original podcasts for the iHeartPodcast Network over the next two years. The slate will include limited series and weekly shows.

The deal expands on a pre-existing relationship between Tenderfoot TV and iHeartMedia. The companies teamed up in 2018 to serialize the Atlanta Monster podcast by looking at new high-profile serial killers in each season.

“iHeart has been an essential partner for Tenderfoot TV over the last several years,” Tenderfoot TV president Donald Albright said in a statement. “It was important to both of us that our next projects together explored important issues and brought new formats to the table, while still providing the storytelling experience our listeners expect. With the addition of real time, weekly formats, we’re able to amplify more stories than ever before, while sticking to our commitment of bringing forth real change in cases that have either been ignored or forgotten.”

The new deal kicks off with the second season of Sworn, a criminal justice podcast that explores major cases from the past. The new season explores racial bias in the criminal justice system by looking at the case of Calvin Johnson, who served 16 years for a crime he didn’t commit before becoming Georgia’s first exoneree. The new season debuted July 15 on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms. See more at THR.