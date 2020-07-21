What’s filming and in production in Georgia right now

A limited number of television and film projects across the nation restarted production following the easing of restrictions tied to the pandemic.

However, with the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in California and other states, some productions in those areas have been forced to shut back down.

In Georgia, however, the state’s film and television production industry has ramped back up.

While the level of production is not to the level of what it was prior to the shutdown in March, according to the state’s film and television production office, there are currently 13 crews working in various parts of the state.

1000-LB Sisters

The first six episodes of this reality series ran in January and February TLC, featuring 31-year-old Amy Slaton and her sister, 32-year-old Tammy Slaton.

“Between the two of us, me and Tammy probably weigh at least a thousand pounds,” Amy said in the opening moments of the show’s first episode. “So we decided we’re going to have weight loss surgery.”

Production on 1000-LB Sisters continued once restrictions brought about by COVID-19 were lifted in Georgia.

Dish Nation

Season 8 of the daily syndicated gabfest has continued to produce episodes during the coronavirus pandemic. The hosts of the show — half based in Atlanta and the other half based in Los Angeles, are operating from home instead of their radio studios.

Rickey Smiley, Porsha Williams, Headkrack, Da Brat and Gary With Da Tea normally operate from the home base of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which itself is syndicated to 65 radio stations across the nation from Atlanta. Frank Kramer and Heidi Hamilton are hosts of the Heidi & Frank Show at KLOS in Los Angeles.

Dish Nation is distributed by Fox First Run, a division of Fox Corporation.

Don’t Waste Your Pretty

‘Don’t Waste Your Pretty’ is an upcoming television movie for the TV One network.

The film is an adaptation of the 2014 book with the same title by Demetria Lucas and stars Roshon Fegan and Chyna Layne.