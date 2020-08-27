Etowah Film Festival Going Virtual in September

After postponing the scheduled May event, the second annual ​Etowah Film Festival ​will be going completely virtual.

During September 10-13, the festival will screen a mix of local, national, and international short and feature films streamed via RoleCallWatch. Along with films, the festival will include social media filmmaker interviews, panels and behind-the-scenes content.

Online passes will start at $7 and will be available on ​RoleCall Watch​. For more information, visit the Etowah Film Festival ​website​.

Contact Information:

Brent Lambert-Zaffino [email protected] (630) 391-2554

The Etowah Film Festival was founded in 2018 by Laine Kirby Wood and Brent Lambert-Zaffino after realizing that a town with a vintage movie theater needed a film festival. The inaugural event was a huge success, showcasing 30 local, national, and international films and bringing in attendees from around the state and country. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the festival generally takes place annually in late May at the historic Canton Theater located at 171 E Main Street Canton GA 30114.