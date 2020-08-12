Focus Film Columbus GA Virtual Meeting Announced For August 26th

The Columbus Film Commission is inviting those interested to attend the next Focus Film Columbus GA event. This virtual event will take place on August 26th at 2:00 PM and will be hosted via ZOOM.

Please RSVP for the event by emailing [email protected] – Upon receipt, you will receive a link and instructions for attending the event.

Agenda:

– Welcome from Peter Bowden, President and CEO of Visit Columbus GA

– Comments and facilitation of the meeting from Joel Slocumb, Film Commissioner

– Overview and State of the Industry from the Georgia Film Office – Alan Fox, Director, Creative Industry Partnerships Georgia Department of Economic Development

– Location factors in a post-COVID-19 world from LMGI – Mike Fantasia, LMGI Board President

– Local announcements about film and developments in the region

