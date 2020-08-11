Georgia film industry leader speaks at White Oak Golden K

Lee Thomas, Georgia Trend’s 2019 Georgian of the Year and state Department of Economic Development’s deputy commissioner for film, music and digital entertainment, recently spoke at a meeting of the White Oak Golden K.

Thomas said Georgia’s film industry remains among the world’s leaders despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on film and TV productions.

Business Facilities Magazine recently named Georgia No. 1 in its new Film Production Leaders category in its annual 2020 Rankings Report.

The magazine’s recognition of the Peach States comes soon after news that Georgia-lensed productions have received nearly 50 Emmy Award nominations.

Despite the shutdown of film productions last spring in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the 234 film and television productions that filmed in Georgia during the last fiscal year spent $2.2 billion in the state. That was down from $2.9 billion in fiscal 2019 and $2.7 billion in fiscal 2018.

Film productions are just now starting to ramp back up, with at least 20 currently in production or filming prep in Georgia, Thomas said.

The Georgia Film Office also unveiled a “best practices” guide for filming in May to help discourage the spread of COVID-19, based on input from officials with studio and production companies that maintain a presence in the state. See more here.