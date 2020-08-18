GGDA-SIEGE Meeting 7 pm Aug. 25

2020 has been a crazy year for everyone, including the GGDA. From our COVID guidelines to our Unreal Engine grant to our new insurance opportunity to members, we have been adding more ways to help everyone in the Association. Now that we have announced Virtual SIEGE for Nov. 13-15, we are looking to create even more ways to get you involved!

Join us 7 pm Aug. 25 for a virtual meeting on SIEGE and the future of the GGDA. We recently opened our membership to anyone involved professionally in the video game community, including esports competitors and livestreamers. We plan on a broad discussion of upcoming plans and opportunities, including an update on SIEGE. Your input is welcome.

Before and after the meeting, we will be organizing focus groups for some GGDA members to share their thoughts on the association and how it is fulfilling its meeting. If you are interested in being one of these, please email [email protected].

Time: Aug 25, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

