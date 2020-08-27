MPA Statement on the Global Effort to End SPARKS Piracy Operations

The following is a statement from Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Content Protection for the Motion Picture Association (MPA):

“The MPA applauds the work of our global law enforcement partners for putting an end to the piracy operations conducted by SPARKS. As the MPA continues to protect the entertainment industry and the creative works it produces, it is gratifying to see such a strong coordinated effort to dismantle one of the world’s largest piracy enterprises.”

