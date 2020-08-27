This is Why Renting Cinema Gear is Sometimes Better Than Buying

Hold the phone, ya mirrorless and DSLR camera lovers. We’re talking dedicated cinema cameras here. The foundation of No Film School’s content and community has always been geared towards the independent filmmaker, the one-man-band, and do-it-yourselfers who just want to go out and create. For as much as the site talks about the hybrid cameras found on the market—you know those black boxes that are released every couple months and people lose their freaking minds about something missing—there is certainly something to be said about cinema cameras.

When it comes to high-end cinema cameras, there’s a somewhat different mantra among filmmakers. That it’s better to rent than to buy (in some cases, like with the ARRI Alexa 65, it’s only a rentable camera). Now, obviously there are exceptions. One being RED. Another being the Canon Cinema line as well as the Sony FX series. But generally, cameras are rented when it comes to feature films or television shows because filmmakers choose the camera that best fits the story and the director’s vision instead of forcing the camera that they may own onto the page. It’s a luxury not all of us have starting out.

In the video below, In Depth Cine details the basics of why you should consider being a renter over a buyer when it comes to cinema cameras and lenses. See more at NoFilmSchool.