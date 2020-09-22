CLOUD TO GROUND Seeking Director of Post

Atlanta Post Production Services Company, Cloud to Ground, seeks Director of Post Production.

The Director of Post oversees all post production activities at Cloud to Ground: particularly staffing, scheduling, budgeting, and workflow optimizations.

The Director of Post manages a team of post supervisors, coordinators, production assistants, editors.

The Director of Post works closely in tandem with the IT and technology department.

The Director of Post reports to the COO and provides frequent post updates to Senior Management Team.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Post production staffing for projects ranging from: Features, Scripted and Unscripted Series, Branded, Documentaries, and Commercials. Troubleshooting and optimizing workflows Projecting annual post production expenditures and investments Communicating post needs and timelines with production and senior management teams Maintaining post calendars, schedules, and cut grids Ensuring on time delivery of post assets including media files and deliverables to our clients Cost reporting Negotiating third party vendor contracts Maintaining user information, subscriptions, and logins for various vendors Managing training opportunities for our Atlanta Community and Cloud to Ground Staff



Ideal candidate has experience at the Director level. Experienced Post Supervisors are welcome to apply.

Director of Post must be willing to work locally in Atlanta. Competitive Benefits Package, Salary, and Relocation Expenses included.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected].