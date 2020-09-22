Fall Line Entertainment Launches Film Distribution Company in Georgia with Commitment to the Big Screen

Fall Line Entertainment, a Georgia based film distribution company, today announced they are moving forward with plans to produce and distribute films for theatrical release in 2021. Long time industry vet, Crystal Trawick, most recently COO for Fun Academy Studios, will serve as CEO/President and the company will provide partnership opportunities for production, distribution and in-theatre marketing.

Based in Columbus, Georgia, Fall Line will be working closely with filmmakers to take advantage of the generous tax incentives offered by working around the state. “Columbus has seen a large amount of film and production business sent it’s way thanks to the logjam of work in the Atlanta area” stated Trawick, “and many are recognizing the obvious time and cost benefits from traveling a short distance out of the city to complete their projects”. In recent years, films such as Fox’s Hidden Figures, Disney’s Need For Speed, Paramount’s Fighting Temptations and the Sony/Kendrick Brothers’ Overcomer were shot in Columbus.

Filling the Executive position of Chief Marketing Officer at Fall Line will be Bryan Jeffries, former GKC and Cinemark Marketing VP. In addition, LaMont Shedrick, former Fox, Fox Searchlight and Annapurna VP, has signed on as Chief Distribution Officer. “Some may see this a challenging time to get a new company off the ground”, added Trawick, “but fortunately it’s given me the availability of highly experienced industry professionals to come onboard and help move us forward”.

The primary focus for the company will be on family friendly and faith-based films. Announcements are forthcoming regarding the formal signing of several projects for early 2021.