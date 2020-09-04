‘Fangoria’ Eyes Relaunch as Multimedia Studio Following Purchase

Fangoria — the iconic horror brand that includes the eponymous magazine, as well as sibling properties Gorezone and Starlog — has been acquired, with plans to develop projects based upon its portfolio that champion new and diverse creators.

The brand and an archive of material stretching back to the magazine’s 1979 debut have been purchased by Wanderwall Entertainment CEO Tara Ansley (Beast Beast, Tragedy Girls) and entrepreneur Abhi Goel in a deal that will maintain the current quarterly release schedule of Fangoria’s print magazine, as well as editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr. and managing editor Meredith Borders.

Additionally, Ansley and Goel will launch Fangoria Studios, Fangoria Podcast Network, Fangoria Digital, Starlog Digital and Gorezeone Digital in 2021, with Fangoria Studios aiming to produce and distribute both fiction and non-fiction content across all platforms.

“These brands have been a foundational force in genre entertainment for decades, and have inspired, influenced, and shaped generations of filmmakers, writers, actors, and fans — ourselves included,” Ansley said in a statement. “We will continue to honor Fangoria’s unparalleled legacy as we propel a future wave of talent and storytellers with an invigorating production and editorial slate that showcases the array of talent representative of our expansive community.”

