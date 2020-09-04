Georgia’s Three Ring Studios partners with Cinelease, plans to open this fall

Three Ring Studios in Newton County has partnered with Cinelease, one of the leading lighting and equipment rental companies in the film industry. The more than $100 million studio is expected to open this fall.

The partnership between Cinelease and Three Ring Studios, announced via social media on July 8, is named “Cinelease Studios – Three Ring.” Three Ring Studios is located just north of I-20 in Covington, Ga., and about 35 miles east of Atlanta. The massive studio encompasses some 160 acres and broke ground in 2017. The studio development includes three campuses – South, Central, North — with the South campus nearly completed. Production at the campus is targeted to begin in October.

“This was the logical next move that now allows the bookings to begin,” David Bernd, executive director of the Newton County Georgia Industrial Development Authority, told Atlanta Business Chronicle of the partnership between Three Ring Studios and Cinelease. “Now that the announcement with Cinelease has taken place after taking several months to get the lease completed, you’ll see big names in bookings start to take place,” he said.

The South campus includes 30 “backlot” acres to be used for outdoor scenes or to build permanent structures. The campus also includes more than 130,000 square feet of sound stage space; an additional 21,000 square feet of support space; 60,000 square feet of warehouse space; and 27,500 square feet of office space. The studio is located near the planned 170-acre Covington Town Center mixed-use development.

Last month, it was announced an investment group is spending more than $32 million to build two Marriott hotels in Covington Town Center. Cinelease is also a studio partner with Atlanta-based Areu Bros., the first major Latinx owned and operated media studio in the country run by brothers Ozzie and Will Areu. The company is also a founding member of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition.

Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp gave the film and TV industry the go-ahead to restart productions after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of many businesses. Kemp said the major motion picture, television and streaming companies plan to bring back and hire an estimated 40,000 production workers to work on an expected 75 production projects. The projects represent more than a $2 billion investment in the Georgia economy during the next 18 months, according to Kemp.

From Atlanta Business Chronicle via the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition newsletter.