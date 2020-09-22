Motion Picture Association Statement on the Passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The following is a statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg exemplified the best in America. In her life and her career, she was a champion for equality, a fierce defender of free speech, and a passionate supporter of the arts. Justice Ginsburg was also a towering figure in the world of copyright, where she authored important and eloquent opinions championing the rights of creators. Her copyright legacy lives on through her wonderful daughter Jane, one of the world’s leading intellectual property scholars.

“Most notably, Justice Ginsburg proved the power of the dissenting voice. It has and will continue to inspire countless storytellers. And, while her life has been celebrated on screen in films like RBG and On the Basis of Sex, her true legacy is inspiring all creators to tell their own stories.

“The world lost a true icon and an unparalleled leader tonight. On a very personal note, I am deeply saddened by this loss. Having Justice Ginsburg swear me in for my ambassadorship to France wasn’t just an honor – it was a charge. A charge to always use my position and authority to help others, and to remember the importance of using one’s voice, even in dissent. On behalf of the Motion Picture Association, I remain committed to honoring her incomparable legacy.”