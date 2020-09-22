New Music Released from Tammy Hurt

I have some great news to share! I am thrilled to report that I’ve been back behind the drum kit and am releasing new music. The project is called, Sonic Rebel: www.sonicrebelmusic.com
The debut single, RUN, is out now on all streaming platforms: https://stem.ffm.to/sonicrebel – see the official announcement below.
In the meantime, you can find Sonic Rebel on all social media platforms @sonicrebelmusic. Hope to see you on screen soon!
All my best – Tammy
Tammy Hurt
Drummer, Sonic Rebel
Managing Partner, Placement Music