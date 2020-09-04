Savannah Regional Film Commission Update

From the Savannah Regional Film Commission quarterly newsletter:

“As film and television production slowly begins to move forward again, the Savannah Regional Film Commission is happy to report interest in Savannah remains strong. We have two independent productions currently filming, as well as several other companies exploring options for fall and winter. Currently the key to a successful film shoot is the implementation of safety plans and Covid protocols. The SRFC has established a Covid Resource Page on our website to provide local resources for producers and studio executives to utilize as they begin the planning process. Our top priority is the health and safety of our crew, businesses, community, and visiting filmmakers.