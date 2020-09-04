Tickets Available for Virtual Etowah Film Festival

After postponing the scheduled May event, the second annual ​Etowah Film Festival ​will be going completely virtual.

During September 10-13, the festival will screen a mix of local, national, and international short and feature films streamed via RoleCallWatch.

How the Virtual Tickets Work:

Click the link above or go to: ​https://watch.rolecall.co Click “Join” in the upper right hand corner. Find “Etowah Film Festival Member” and select “Choose Plan.” Continue checkout. Your plan will give you access to Etowah Film Festival films on RoleCall Watch from September 10-13. On September 14, your plan will end, making your total ticket cost a one-time payment of $9.99.

Along with films, the festival will include social media filmmaker interviews, panels and behind-the-scenes content.

For more information, visit the Etowah Film Festival ​website​.