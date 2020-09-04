Tickets Available for Virtual Etowah Film Festival

After postponing the scheduled May event, the second annual Etowah Film Festival will be going completely virtual.
During September 10-13, the festival will screen a mix of local, national, and international short and feature films streamed via RoleCallWatch.
How the Virtual Tickets Work:
- Click the link above or go to: https://watch.rolecall.co
- Click “Join” in the upper right hand corner.
- Find “Etowah Film Festival Member” and select “Choose Plan.”
- Continue checkout. Your plan will give you access to Etowah Film Festival films on RoleCall Watch from September 10-13. On September 14, your plan will end, making your total ticket cost a one-time payment of $9.99.
Along with films, the festival will include social media filmmaker interviews, panels and behind-the-scenes content.
For more information, visit the Etowah Film Festival website.