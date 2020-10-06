‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’ Trailer: Stacey Abrams Exposes History of U.S. Voter Suppression

With the 2020 presidential election only a few months away, Stacey Abrams has made it her mission to ensure every vote counts in the first trailer for All In: The Fight for Democracy.

In the film’s nearly three-minute teaser, Abrams — alongside former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Mother Jones senior reporter Ari Berman and Emory professor Carol Anderson — connects the dots between the network of legislative barriers that threaten Americans’ right to vote.

With Abrams at its center, the Amazon Original documentary kicks off its look at the insidious issue of voter suppression with Abrams’ own contentious and controversial 2018 race for Georgia governor. The former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives walks viewers through the slew of challenges constituents faced, including hours-long lines, precinct consolidation and little training of local election officials, before declaring that “thousands of people were told ‘no’ and didn’t have the authority to demand better.”

“I knew something had gone horribly wrong,” Abrams says. “The system that is supposed to protect our democracy didn’t work the way it was supposed to.”

The chaos and issues surrounding Abrams’ own gubernatorial bid serve as the launching pad for a larger discussion about the past and present of voting rights in America. The politics and purpose of voter ID laws, roll purging and gerrymandering are explained, with a slew of experts and activists in the field of voting rights weaving modern experience with historical precedent to expose an ongoing effort that threatens American democracy. See more at THR.