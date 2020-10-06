Documentary telling the stories of Columbus domestic violence victims premieres

Domestic violence has claimed nearly 1,400 lives over the past decade, and one local filmmaker is hoping to make a difference using the arts.
Jacobe Love said his film is called ‘A Dangerous Silence’ because if in domestic violence situations, you keep silent and it keeps happening, you could lose your life.
“Cause she had left him, she had been completely gone from the residence for six days. Nobody saw this coming, in a million years. You just don’t think somebody would actually kill someone because they don’t want to be with them anymore, because they want to leave,” Chavala Robinson said.
Robinson knows the lasting pain domestic violence can leave. Her little sister, Deann Champion King, was allegedly killed at the hands of her husband 17 months ago.
“You know we always say things like, ‘they’re married, so we have to stay out of their business.’ No, you don’t need to stay out of their business. No, you need to get all up in their business if something is not right,” Robinson said.
Now Robinson, and several other Chattahoochee Valley families, are sharing their stories with Jacobe Love to raise awareness about domestic abuse.
Renzo Freeman’s sister, nieces and nephew were stabbed to death in July 2019. He said being a part of this process has been bittersweet. See more at WTVM.