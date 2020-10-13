Georgia Film Academy and UGA roll out professional Master of Fine Arts in Film, Television and Digital Media program

Georgia’s multi-billion-dollar film industry has generated tens of thousands of jobs for Georgians in high demand career fields, such as electric and lighting, grip and rigging, and Avid post-production. This fall, the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) and the University of Georgia (UGA) rolled out the state’s first-ever professional Master of Fine Arts in Film, Television and Digital Media program for Georgia filmmakers and content creators, in collaboration with film industry center, Trilith. Through this master’s program, the state is building a content creation industry here to rival that of Hollywood.

“This is an unprecedented advancement in laying the foundation to create writing and content creation jobs in Georgia,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, executive director of the GFA. “For the past five years, we have been actively training a robust workforce of Georgians in below-the-line fields, and this program will create opportunities for storytellers, who would otherwise have to leave the state for jobs in New York and Los Angeles.”

With the first cohort successfully underway and applications now open for fall 2021, the MFA program is drawing top talent from Hollywood to work with students as part of a Distinguished Industry Mentors initiative, including recent Emmy Award winner Damon Lindelof (co-creator/showrunner: Watchmen, The Leftovers, Lost; screenwriter: Star Trek Into the Darkness, World War Z).